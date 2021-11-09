Brilliant Evolution Wireless | $11 | Amazon | Promo Code 25AW5CDB



Ever wish you had a strip of LED lights to put up wherever you please? Just a small, easy little set of lights you could even control remotely? Well, you can! Pick up this Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Light Bar With Remote Control, now $11 at Amazon when you use promo code 25AW5CDB. This plastic light set includes long-lasting LEDs with 75 lumens of brightness, and a 3000K warm white glow. Turn them on and off with the included remote, and choose your level of brightness with an included dimmer. They’ll run for 72 hours straight, too, if you need it. Not bad for less than the price of dinner.