RAGZAN Large RGB Gaming Mouse Pad | $19 | Amazon



It’s not a gaming PC unless every individual component has RGB lighting on it. This includes your mousepad. Yes. You cant get a large mousepad equipped with an outer edge of multicolored lights to place under your mouse and keyboard setup. The micro-woven cloth is water proof and the brightness of the lights can be adjusted on the fly with controls on the side. There are 7 static color modes and 7 dynamic color modes to best match whatever works for the rest of your set up. You can get this RGB mousepad from Amazon for only $19. And once you add this to your desk, the only thing left to add RGB to will be your own fingers and eyes.