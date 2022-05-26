PUMA X Dunkin’ Sneakers | $80 - $90 | Puma

Another Dunkin’ team up just dropped. We covered the E. L. F. X Dunkin’ collab a few weeks back , and it was a smash. Now Puma has jumped on the caffeinated bandwagon . You can now wear America’s favorite iced coffee brand to the gym, on the court , or out on the town. This is the most fashionable your coffee run will ever be.

The Classic GV Special ($80) gets the pink and orange treatment in this alliance . The colors are bold and pop on the crisp white sneakers. Very Puma. Very sleek. It also doesn’t read like a loud co-branding mash-up, which is nice if your fashion sense is a little more demure .

Hit the gym with a little extra color and energy . The Triple Basketball Sneakers ($90) are made in Puma’s iconic athletic design. It’s lightweight for easy movement on and off the court. The extra cushioning keeps you comfy no matter what activity you choose . Stay ing true to the very recognizable pink and orange , these are loud yet still subtle. Definitely, a conversation started.

Grab a pair of cotton socks to tie it all together, and you are ready for your Coolatta and a legendary glazed donut.

