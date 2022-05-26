PUMA X Dunkin’ Sneakers | $80 - $90 | Puma
Another Dunkin’ team up just dropped. We covered the E.L.F. X Dunkin’ collab a few weeks back, and it was a smash. Now Puma has jumped on the caffeinated bandwagon. You can now wear America’s favorite iced coffee brand to the gym, on the court, or out on the town. This is the most fashionable your coffee run will ever be.
The Classic GV Special ($80) gets the pink and orange treatment in this alliance. The colors are bold and pop on the crisp white sneakers. Very Puma. Very sleek. It also doesn’t read like a loud co-branding mash-up, which is nice if your fashion sense is a little more demure.
Hit the gym with a little extra color and energy. The Triple Basketball Sneakers ($90) are made in Puma’s iconic athletic design. It’s lightweight for easy movement on and off the court. The extra cushioning keeps you comfy no matter what activity you choose. Staying true to the very recognizable pink and orange, these are loud yet still subtle. Definitely, a conversation started.
Grab a pair of cotton socks to tie it all together, and you are ready for your Coolatta and a legendary glazed donut.