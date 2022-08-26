Nintendo Switch – OLED Model Splatoon 3 Special Edition | $360 | Best Buy

The Nintendo Switch OLED now has its first themed variant and it looks cool as heck. Splatoon 3 launches later this year in September and in honor of it, Nintendo decided to add a splash of color to its latest OLED model with the Splatoon 3 version. The Joy-Con controllers have a color gradient with one bleeding between blue and purple and the other between green and yellow. they also feature patterns of squids and splatters of ink which can also be found across the back of the Switch as well as the dock. You can order yours now from either Best Buy or Walmart for $360.

