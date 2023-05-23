Here’s a spectacular Amazon flash deal for gamers and PC enthusiasts: Samsung’s 2TB 970 EVO Plus internal solid-state hard drive is marked down from $500 all the way to $115, the lowest-ever price on Amazon. This crazy-fast SSD has a five-star rating from nearly 50,000 Amazon reviewers, and is Amazon’s Choice for Samsung internal drives.
Samsung 2TB 970 EVO Plus | $115 | Amazon
There’s no better way to juice up a laptop than to upgrade its hard drive, especially when you can do it for $385 off regular price. The 970 EVO Plus has read/write speeds of up to 3,500/3,300 MB per second, which is up to 53% faster than Samsung’s 970 EVO. The Dynamic Thermal Guard monitors operating temperatures and prevents the drive from overheating, and it comes with a 7-year limited warranty from Samsung. Grab this massive deal and power up your PC or gaming rig now.