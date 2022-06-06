Dynatrap XL One Acre Insect Trap | $150 | Bed Bath & Beyond



For reasons that have never been clear to me, the buggiest, muggiest season is the one we’re also meant to spend mostly outdoors. It’s possible that if I had a Dynatrap XL One Acre Insect Trap, now just $150 at Bed Bath & Beyond, I might find mandatory nature time more relaxing. This bad boy’s got so much bug zapping ... No, really, it offers three types of bug protectant and two types of repellent, which should make just trying to enjoy some peace and quiet outside for once a legitimate possibility. ( And, I should note, there is not actually any buzzing or zapping.) After unwanted visitors are lured to the trapper by its UV light or CO2, the “whisper-quiet” vacuum fan sucks them into the trapper. There are no pesticides, propane, or odors. Just a big ol’ bug jail. As the name implies, it’s effective for up to one acre. Less itching, less scratching, fewer complaints from your kids. Everyone wins!