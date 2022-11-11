Samsung is running an exclu sive Black Friday promotion ahead of schedule with us. Black Friday is always a rush to get in on the good deals before they all go out of stock. This year you can get things done a bit earlier and without all the hassle. Below are the exact deals Samsung will be running later this month for actual Black Friday. By using our links now, you can access these deals from November 11 to Novembe r 17. So go ahead and grab them early!

Samsung’s flagship smartphone is available in a gorgeous choice of colors and is just a dang good smartphone. The 4nm processor is the fastest chip ever on a Galaxy smartphone. The battery lasts long and charges quickly. The camera quality is stunning thanks to the three lenses and HDR video support. Get it for $225 off plus receive up to $700 in enhanced trade-in credit.

The S22+ retains the rounded design of its predecessor and its screen measures at 6.6". T hree lenses comprising of a 50-megapixel main camera, a 10MP telephoto for 3x zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens make for a versatile photo and video experience. It’s $150 off right now plus you can get up to $600 in enhanced trade-in credit.

The S22 is essentially the S22+ but in a smaller package. It’s screen stretches across at 6.1". The phone is $75 off for Black Friday and you can receive up to $500 in enhanced trade-in credit.

You don’t always need to get the latest and greatest. Last year’s model is perfectly good and is $100 off right now. You’ll also get up to $350 in enhanced trade-in credit.

The Z Fold4 is Samsung’s premiere Galaxy smartphone, featuring a 6.2" cover screen that unfolds to a wide 7.6" display on the inside as well as an under-display camera. It’s $350 off right now and with enhanced trade-in credit, you can save up to an addition $1,000.

If the Z Fold4 is too much screen for you but you want the experience of a screen that folds, the Z Flip4 is more your speed. Right now, it’s $150 off. The enhanced trade-in credit goes up to $600 for this model.

Samsung’s latest tablet comes is perfect for multitaskers on the move. Pair it with the S Pen to elevate your productivity even further. You can get one of these tablets for up to $300 off this week.

Samsung’s sleek earbuds, the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, are bundled with a free wireless charger this week.