Geeknet Pokémon Acrylic Light – Pikachu | $10 | GameStop

Geeknet Pokémon Acrylic Light – Charmander | $10 | GameStop

Geeknet Pokémon Acrylic Light – Bulbasaur | $10 | GameStop

Geeknet Pokémon Acrylic Light – Squirtle| $10 | GameStop

Did I just discover Pokémon this week with the release of Pokémon Legends: Arceus? Yes. Does that mean I won’t buy one of these acrylic desk lights that beams a first-gen Pokémon into the room? Absolutely not. These small lights are just $10 today and will bring you joy well beyond that investment, glowing in a color that matches the Pokémon you choose. Save 50% today and start your Pokémon shrine while you’re at it.