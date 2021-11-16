Star Wars Toys | Up to 42% Off | Amazon



November the sixteenth be with you.... p retty sure I did that right. By that I mean several Star Wars toys are on sale over at Amazon. You can get some cool Funko Pops, plush dolls, or other neat stuff for as low as 42% off. Stick your kid in a BB-8 costume for $26. Or maybe build a puzzle with them of the Millenium Falcon for $8. I myself might fill an entire shelf with dolls of little Grogu here for $16 each. There are seven pages of products to scroll through for this deal. You’re bound to find something you like.