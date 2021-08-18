FLEXISPOT Desks | Up to 32% Off | Amazon



Since March of 2020, many of us have shifted to working from home. Some of us don’t plan on even returning to the office, switching to a 100% work-from-home setup. So with that in mind, why are you still working hunched over your laptop on the dining room table? Its time to create a dedicated workspace for yourself and standing desks are complete gamechanger. We’re not designed to be sitting for 8 hours straight a day so are desks shouldn’t be designed to encourage that. FLEXISPOT is having a sale on adjustable standing desks so you can easily swap between sitting and standing. You can now get one of their desks for up to 32% off.