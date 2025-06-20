A Huge $400 Price Drop Makes This M4 iPad Pro a Total Steal

The natural reaction to a huge deal on an Apple device is "how old is it," because Apple is not exactly famous for offering their latest and greatest wares for pennies on the dollar. So you can be forgiven if you saw this StackSocial deal taking a full 30% off the price of a 2024 M4 iPad Pro — Apple's latest and greatest version — and had to look twice to make sure your eyes weren't playing tricks on you. Be assured, it's real — a refurbished 256GB 13-inch version of the powerful M4 iPad Pro is just $900, down from its MSRP $1,300 price.

Before you ask, "refurbished" is not the gotcha moment you might think it is. StackSocial's Grade A Refurbished tag comes after an extensive inspection and testing to verify the tablet is in near-mint condition, fully functional and free of screen scratches or burn. Essentially you're getting $400 off an elite-level Apple tablet that may have the tiniest external scratch or scuff.

What makes this iPad so great? Simply put, it's the best version of the best tablet, period. The M4 processor pushes all of Apple's latest tech, including Apple Intelligence, a 10-hour battery life, an advanced 12MP camera system, and wicked-fast WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connections. There are deals here ranging from $800 for the 256GB Wi-Fi version to $1,675 for the 2TB Wi-Fi and 5G model, with tons of stops in between to suit your budget since all are at least 30% off the regular price.