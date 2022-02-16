Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse | $35 | Amazon | Best Buy | GameStop

When upgrading your hardware for a gaming PC, an often overlooked component is the mouse. I mean, it just points and clicks. Why do I need anything more than this one I got from Staples for $10? Well, hang on there cowboy. If you want the quickest draw in the West, that there rusty ol’ revolver ain’t going to cut it. Razer has some of the best gaming mice in the game. What makes them great are their ergonomics making for a comfortable grip for extended hours of play as well as extra buttons to help you be more efficient. Hell, I even use those buttons a ton outside of games with one of them hotkeyed to taking screenshots since I do that for work constantly. Anyway, Razer has a sale right now of a few of their most popular options. Check ‘em out.