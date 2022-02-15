Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze | $40 | Best Buy

Kirby Star Allies | $40 | Best Buy

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening | $40 | Best Buy

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD | $40 | Best Buy

Pikmin 3 Deluxe | $40 | Best Buy

Splatoon 2 | $40 | Best Buy

When compared to PlayS tation, Xbox, and third-party AAA games from the likes of EA and Ubisoft, it’s rare to see Nintendo games get discounted. But every once in a Majora’s Mask moon, we’ll see a sale. Today we’ve been gifted with $20 off on a number of Nintendo Switch titles from Best Buy. Oddly enough, they are all actually ports from previous consoles with the exception of Kirby and Splatoon, but we know they’re each getting new installments this year. The good news is that even though this lineup is pretty old, Nintendo games don’t really age. If you missed out, they’re just as fun to play now as when they first released. So why not hop in on the fun and save a solid $20 while you’ re at it?