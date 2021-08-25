Anker Nebula Astro Mini Portable Projector | $200 | Amazon

Anker Nebula Apollo Wi-Fi Mini Projector | $245 | Amazon

Mini projectors are becoming more and more impressive as does, well, most technology. Anker has a several portable projectors heavily discounted on Amazon right now—the Nebula Astro for $200 and the Nebula Apollo for $245.

The Astro is designed with portability in mind, has a 2.5 hour battery life, and utilizes an eye guard tech—perfect for children. The Apollo is Wi-Fi enabled, has a 200 ANSI Lumen bulb, can project up to 100 inches, and has a 4 hour video playtime.

Whether you have company over and are trying to put the game on outside or just looking to switch up how you consume television and movies, the mini projectors get the job done. Easy to setup and transport while also run ning on battery so no need to find an outlet in the great outdoors.