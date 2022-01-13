Logitech G PRO Gaming Headset (2nd Gen) | $70 | Amazon



There are a good handful of reasons to start gaming with a headset. Not only will you want to h ear the pit ter-patter of enemies coming up around the corner before they get the drop on you. It’ll also be awfully nice of you to make the living room silent again for your partner or roommates while you’re gaming. Also, most folks don’t consider their own sound quality when it comes to mics. I’ve got a friend with a broken mic that hisses over everything he says, but the problem doesn’t affect him so he hasn’t done anything to fix it. This here headset from Logitech uses Blue Voice tech for clear team comms. Works on PS5, PS4, or your PC as well. And best of all, it’s only $70 right now.