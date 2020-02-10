A Coat For All Seasons: This Lightweight Jacket Is Heavy Duty

Hawke & Co Men’s Packable Down Puffer Jacket Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Hawke & Co Men’s Packable Down Puffer Jacket does several things right. it’s reliable and consistent across multiple fields at a hard-to-beat pricepoint at $29.95 (to $49.95, fine), but there’s one way in which it exceeds all others.

This looks like a rich guy’s jacket.

Is that shallow? Maybe. But I’ve found it getting looks and elevating simple outfits of sneakers and jeans. Some of that has to do with the color I chose––bold, bright red––but the build of the coat itself lends itself to a sort of refined charm.

Advertisement

Still, even in bright red, this is not a dramatic coat. It can dress up or down as needed––you know, like a jacket should. It goes with everything: it’s a thin, light, and elegant take on the sort of childhood classics we all maneuvered in our youth.

That simultaneous evocation of childhood utilitarian purpose and a more elevated, elegant aesthetic that makes this jacket work. It looks like money. I got mine in bold, red––bright, loud and fun.

Unlike those big puffies that haunt countless lost-and-found boxes, this jacket is smooth without being slick. it retains the core of the puff with none of the swollen density. It’s capable of handling most weather from February to November: you’d be better served in December and January are for your real coat.

Sure, the jacket is a little light, but that’s by design. What the jacket lacks in all-weather utility it makes up for with fashion-forward flexibility. It’s a gentle layer, pairing well with sweaters or thick shirts for an extra and water-proof layer. And that same lightweight design makes it easy to carry in a bag, easily wrapped or stuffed into any crevice––even into its own pocket for a dense, tight ball.

Something like this is an accessory that helps in the fight against cold or rain, but doesn’t quite muster up to the actual level of a true winter coat—even if you live in a warmer region (like the south, the west, or dare I say––the southwest) this won’t cut it.

Advertisement

What it will do, however, is improve your life.

Want to duck out to a quick nearby shop? This coat thrown over your sweatshirt will suffice. Are you weirdly chilly on airplanes? This will cover as an easy layer or as a balled-up pillow without adding much in the way of weight.

This jacket might be the missing piece in your wardrobe. An extra, water-proof, lightweight-yet-decently-powerful layer that can make outfits pop and provide a little warmth on the colder days.

Advertisement

So, pull the trigger. Bring a little puff back into your life.