Phillips Hue Smart Bulbs (3 Pack) | $100 | Amazon

Smart bulbs really have too many uses to list. You can set them on timers to go on/off or dim at specific times of the day or even have them go on automatically when you arrive home and your p hone connects to your Wi-Fi. Got company over for the big game, you can have them flash green whenever the Jets score a touchdown. S et specific scenes so you can tell Alexa “It’s movie time,” and she’ll dim the lights to the perfect setting for watching TV. There are 16 million specific color options here so you can pinpoint the exact shade that will make the paint on your walls pop. Really a lot you can do and they’ve only become more affordable over the years. Now you can get a 3-pack of Phillips Hue bulbs for $100