Sunham Soft Spun Cotton Bath Towel | $3 | Macy’s
Do I really need to write anything here? It’s a bath towel for $3. If you need new towels, it’s an incredible deal, and the matching hand towels are on sale, too. Upgrade that stanky one that you’ve been using for five years without breaking the bank, or stock up on guest towels for under $10. While these might not be the softest towels you’ve ever used in your life, they are the $3-est. Treat yourself to a shower refresh in one of Sunham’s cute cotton towel colors.