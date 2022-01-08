Sunham Soft Spun Cotton Bath Towel | $3 | Macy’s

Do I really need to write anything here? It’s a bath towel for $3. If you need new towels, it’s an incredible deal, and the matching hand towels are on sale, too . Upgrade that stanky one that you’ve been using for five years without breaking the bank, or stock up on guest towels for under $10. While these might not be the softest towels you’ve ever used in your life, they are the $3-est. Treat yourself to a shower refresh in one of Sunham’s cute cotton towel colors.