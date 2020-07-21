5 Travel Lubes For All Your On-The-Go Lube Needs

Image : Dainis Graveris ( Other

Recently, in this space, we covered travel vibrators for (almost) every need, and learned about the different kinds of personal lubricant you’ll encounter in life. If you guessed that those two posts were a lead-in of sorts to this one, all about travel lubes, you guessed right!



Travel lubes differ from regular lubes in one way and one way only: Their packaging. If you’ve ever spilled lube, you’re nodding along like, “Yup, leak-proof packaging is pretty clutch!” But travel lubes aren’t only for travel, they’re also a good way to try out different brands and types of lubes before committing to a full bottle of the stuff. And, you needn’t be going on vacation to want to have a travel lube in your life—small packets of lube that can easily be stashed in a purse or overnight bag are super convenient for hookups on the go.

Organic Water-Based Lube Packets

The Dame Alu lube gets high marks from users for being just the right consistency; not-at-all sticky—one reviewer said it’s “like water” but not so runny as to make a huge mess during application. Alu is a water-based aloe vera lube is safe to use with any toys and with most condoms and other forms of contraception, making it a versatile choice. One 2mL is $3, or a box of 24 packets is currently on sale for $34 (reg. $72)



Long-Lasting Water-Based Lube Packets

Slippery Stuff lube comes in three formulas: A water-based lube that users say is especially long-lasting, which tends to be an issue with water-based lubes, a gel-based formula that is thicker and less drippy, therefore less messy, and silicone-based lube. All three formulas are available in 2 oz. travel-sized bottles; Slippery Stuff lube also comes in packets (not available on amazon) that are perfect for travel, or for just sampling the product before committing to a full-sized bottle.



A Silicone Lube That Stays Shut

Steering clear of bottles is generally advisable when choosing a travel lube, because woof, what a mess if it spills. But there are some bottles that have less disaster-prone caps than others, and Swiss Navy is one of them: The bottle has a twist-lock cap on its pump mechanism, so when it’s in lock-mode, it can’t be pressed down. With that said, you should still plan to pack it in a leak-proof plastic bag in the event the twist-lock gets loosened.



A Refillable Leak-Proof Travel Bottle

UberLube is an uber-popular lube and I’m sorry for the words I just wrote, I could not help myself. Terrible puns aside, it truly is a popular lube and the company offers a version of it in a refillable metal travel bottle. The travel bottle serves to protect the plastic bottle of lube while in transit, preventing spills and leaks. And, as a bonus, UberLube can be used to prevent chafing during exercise of an, ahem, less personal nature, like running or cycling, and it can also be used to tame frizzy hair. What can’t it do?!?

A Lube Packet Gift Set

This is a pretty niche gift idea but honestly, it’s kind of a great niche gift idea! If you’re surprising someone with a romantic vacation, or you have a friend who’s heading off for some solo travel, this set from Acvioo would be a cute add-on gift. The set includes 12 individual 8mL packets of Acvioo’s water-based, vegan personal lubricant, packaged in a black gift box.