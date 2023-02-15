It's all consuming.
5 Products to Help You Become a Morning Person

Learn to love waking up with the sun or die trying.

Samantha Ruddy
Let me just start this off by saying that I am not a morning person and I do not understand what makes these elusive creatures tick. Why are they so cheerful? Why didn’t they hit snooze 6 times? Why am I not like them? You and I may not be natural morning people, but with the help of these great products we can give functioning before 9AM our absolute best college try.

GiveBest Space Heater | $28 | Amazon

There is nothing worse than rolling out from warm, cozy blankets into a cold room. Avoiding the icy chill of room temperature keeps me under covers longer than I care to admit. Use this space heater that’s 44% off to make leaving your bed less of a frigid expedition.

Cabtick Sunrise Alarm | $43 | Amazon

You don’t have to wake up with the sun to wake up with the sun. Use this sunrise alarm to simulate sunrise and trick your body into functioning like they did in old timey days–for 29% off!

Hamilton Beach Programmable Coffee Maker | $55 | Amazon

Start programming your coffee to brew at night so that every morning the sweet aroma of caffeinated bean juice makes you float out of bed like a cartoon character.

YoYoFit Health Tracker | $32 | Amazon

It’s hard to be a morning person if you’re not getting a solid night’s sleep. Use this sleep tracker to make sure you’re getting enough REM. Sometimes when you’re not getting your full 8 hours, it can feel like the end of the world as we know it.

LectroFan White Noise Machine | $45 | Amazon

Fall asleep easier so you can painlessly wake up earlier. This white noise machine helps drown out the sounds of traffic, neighbors, or SOMEBODY’S snoring.

