We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Whether you pulled your cutest friend in the Secret Santa draw, have a cousin with a hot pink house, or know a teen looking to upgrade their room, these endearing gifts are certain to delight. Some are practical and some are more frivolous, but ALL of them are absolutely stinkin’ adorable.

Both functional and adorable, this portable mini fridge holds up to 9 beverages and is perfect for your friend who wants to crack a cold one without walking all the way to the kitchen.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $37 on Amazon

For children or the young-at-heart, this night light is here to make sure nobody trips on their way to the bathroom. It features an anthropomorphic pear that hangs off your nightstand Humpty Dumpty-style. For just $22, what’s not to love?

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $22 on Amazon

Advertisement

Know somebody who’s grouchy and need something cute? Or how about somebody who’s happy and need something cute? This fox plushie has you covered. Ah, the duality of man. And fox.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $15 on Amazon

Advertisement

This cute-yet-practical toaster is ready to give an Atomic touch to its recipient’s kitchen. Already an impressive 27% off, Amazon provides an additional 10% coupon to maximize your savings.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $40 on Amazon

Advertisement

Who says you can’t be adorable AND cool? This 4-pack of neon signs is currently 11% off. For just $25, you can change the entire vibe of your teenage cousin’s room or add a neon glow to your friend’s home studio. The possibilities are endless!