Oster Roaster Oven | $70 | Amazon



Cooking turkeys in the oven is so last year. With this affordable powerhouse roaster oven from Oster, you can roast an entire 26-pound turkey to perfection. The self-basting lid keeps that skin crispy and even the lightest meat moist, so you can focus on the pies while your Oster goes to work. If you live in an efficiency apartment or have a tiny oven, this oven will free up that precious oven space—let alone the mental ease of a “set it and forget it” turkey. Plus, you can use it for bakes, roasts, and slow cooks when it’s no longer the holiday season.