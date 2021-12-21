Royal Luxe Comforters | $20 | Macy’s
‘Tis the season to drag your comforter to your couch and just kind of stay there for a while. Right? Right? If so, you may want to invest in a Royal Luxe Comforter from Macy’s, since their Full/Queen and King sizes are marked down to $20 from, and this is not a typo, $100. Lightweight with a microfiber fill, these cozy comforters make sense for any climate and any sleeping temperature. You’ll be wrapped in a nice little cloud, but not cook yourself like a baked potato. Plus, there are so many colors to choose from! You can put one on every bed and every couch for ease, or even poke holes in one and wear it as a jacket because this winter is gonna be hard, y’all. Or just update your guest room bedding. Either way, it’s a great deal.