Royal Luxe Comforters | $20 | Macy’s



‘Tis the season to drag your comforter to your couch and just kind of stay there for a while. Right? Right? If so, you may want to invest in a Royal Luxe Comforter from Macy’s, since their Full/Queen and King sizes are marked down to $20 from, and this is not a typo, $100. Lightweight with a microfiber fill, these cozy comforters make sense for any climate and any sleeping temperature . You’ll be wrapped in a nice little cloud, but not cook yourself like a baked potato. Plus, there are so many colors to choose from! You can put one on every bed and every couch for ease , or even poke holes in one and wear it as a jacket because this winter is gonna be hard, y’all. Or just update your guest room bedding. Either way, it’s a great deal.

G/O Media may get a commission Save $100 Royal Luxe Lightweight Microfiber Full/Queen Comforter Lightweight and cozy

Lightweight with a microfiber fill, this cozy comforter works in any climate for year-round sleep satisfaction. Also, it's $100 off, and you really can't beat that. Buy for $20 at Macy's