Hotpop Baking Mats (Set of 4) | $12 | Amazon | Promo Code 20F91O4Q

PAM spray? Out. Olive oil? Insane choice. Parchment paper? Move over. The era of the silicone baking mat is here, and it is glorious. So grab this set of 4 Hotpop Baking Mats for the baker in your life (or treat yourself to it!) for just $12 at Amazon with promo code 20F91O4Q. You’ll get two quarter sheets and two half sheets, and the complete (and colorful) set is 20% off. A little late to save you from frustration with holiday cookie baking, but so it goes. These are truly a great tool to help with easy spacing, even baking, and effortless clean-up.