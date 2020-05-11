10 Products to Help You Chill TF Out Amid *Gestures to Everything*

Image : Joanna Kosinska ( Unsplash

I don’t know about y’all, but one thing I’ve noticed after the world basically ended was that my anxiety had spiked almost 1, 000 percent higher. And because of the collective trauma, we’re all going through a LOT right now. It’s ok to feel overwhelmed, angry, and absolutely lost.



Advertisement

In order to cope, I personally have been focusing on self-care—some of that involves skincare, some of it is listening to music, and a lot of it involves weekly bubble baths with candles in the background. Obviously we all relax in different ways, so here are a few products that could possibly help:

Face Masks

Advertisement

The Ordinary Salicylic Acid Masque | $12 | Ulta

Dermal Sheet Masks (24-pack) | $15 | Amazon

Face masks, whether they are sheet or “mud” will make you feel hella luxurious whenever you decide to give yourself some “me” time. Sheet masks rarely do anything crazy to your skin, but mud masks, especially those from The Ordinary can help with dullness and overall moisture. All you really need is a glass of wine.



Reebok Has Brought Back the Jacket Michael Jordan Dissed Just To... Read on The Inventory

Bath Bombs

Aromatherapy Bath Bombs (12-pack) Image : Etsy

Aromatherapy Bath Bombs (12-pack) | $20 | Etsy

Ok, so if you do have access to a bathtub, bath bombs are a fun way to get clean while entertaining yourself at the same time. If you’re anything like me, you’ll wanna combine a bath bomb with actual bubbles because you’re an actual child inside. It’s fine! Adults need joy, too.

Advertisement

Eye Mask

Cooling Eye Mask Image : Amazon

Cooling Eye Mask | $10 | Amazon



There’s nothing like a cool sensation on your eyes. Especially if you suffer from allergies, and because summer is right around the corner. I really don’t need to say anymore.

Advertisement

CBD

Advertisement

17mg C BD Oil Tincture | $32 | CBD Distillery



CBD oil is known for its relaxation without actually getting inebriated, which is yes, a little boring, but at least you’ll be able to kick back and watch something on Netflix without worry.

Bullet Journal

Clever Fox Dotted Notebook Image : Amazon

Advertisement

Clever Fox Dotted Notebook | $10 | Amazon



Bullet journals are great for expanding your thoughts into something tangible and for some people, it can help anxiety by channeling it into creativity. Fill the book with broad strokes, how much you hate not being able to go outside, or even how much you miss your friends. No one but you will see. Literally the world in that journal is your oyster.

Advertisement

Board Games

Throw Throw Burrito | $25 | Amazon

Cat Face | $25 | Amazon

Monopoly (Mario Kart Edition) | $21 | Amazon

Advertisement

Listen, I’m not a total fan of board games because I get bored (pun not intended) halfway through, but! The best way to chill the fuck out is to get the hell off the internet. If you’re lucky enough to live with people, ask em’ to play a game with you—I’m sure they’d be happy for the distraction.

Advertisement

Essential Oils & Diffuser

Oil Diffuser & Essential Oil Set Image : Amazon

Advertisement

Oil Diffuser & Essential Oil Set | $33 | Amazon



I’m a massive proponent of aromatherapies. I tend to light a candle every night and it helps me get into a deeper sleep. But recently I’ve been considering a diffuser because it has less of a chance to burn down my house while I’m sleeping. The smells of lavender and cinnamon will spread into your space and put you at ease for however long you want.