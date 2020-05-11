It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
HomeHome Goods

10 Products to Help You Chill TF Out Amid *Gestures to Everything*

Ignacia
Filed to:Chill Out
Chill OutProducts To Chill Out
10
Save
Illustration for article titled 10 Products to Help You Chill TF Out Amid *Gestures to Everything*
Image: Joanna Kosinska (Unsplash)

I don’t know about y’all, but one thing I’ve noticed after the world basically ended was that my anxiety had spiked almost 1,000 percent higher. And because of the collective trauma, we’re all going through a LOT right now. It’s ok to feel overwhelmed, angry, and absolutely lost.

Advertisement

In order to cope, I personally have been focusing on self-care—some of that involves skincare, some of it is listening to music, and a lot of it involves weekly bubble baths with candles in the background. Obviously we all relax in different ways, so here are a few products that could possibly help:

Face Masks

The Ordinary Salicylic Acid Masque | $12 | Ulta Dermal Sheet Masks (24-pack) | $15 | Amazon
The Ordinary Salicylic Acid Masque | $12 | Ulta
Dermal Sheet Masks (24-pack) | $15 | Amazon
Image: Chris Knight (Unsplash)
Advertisement

The Ordinary Salicylic Acid Masque | $12 | Ulta
Dermal Sheet Masks (24-pack) | $15 | Amazon

Face masks, whether they are sheet or “mud” will make you feel hella luxurious whenever you decide to give yourself some “me” time. Sheet masks rarely do anything crazy to your skin, but mud masks, especially those from The Ordinary can help with dullness and overall moisture. All you really need is a glass of wine.

Bath Bombs

Aromatherapy Bath Bombs (12-pack) | $20 | Etsy
Aromatherapy Bath Bombs (12-pack) | $20 | Etsy
Image: Etsy

Aromatherapy Bath Bombs (12-pack) | $20 | Etsy

Ok, so if you do have access to a bathtub, bath bombs are a fun way to get clean while entertaining yourself at the same time. If you’re anything like me, you’ll wanna combine a bath bomb with actual bubbles because you’re an actual child inside. It’s fine! Adults need joy, too.

Advertisement

Eye Mask

Cooling Eye Mask | $10 | Amazon
Cooling Eye Mask | $10 | Amazon
Image: Amazon

Cooling Eye Mask | $10 | Amazon

There’s nothing like a cool sensation on your eyes. Especially if you suffer from allergies, and because summer is right around the corner. I really don’t need to say anymore.

Advertisement

CBD

17mg CBD Oil Tincture | $32 | CBD Distillery
17mg CBD Oil Tincture | $32 | CBD Distillery
Advertisement

17mg CBD Oil Tincture  | $32 | CBD Distillery

CBD oil is known for its relaxation without actually getting inebriated, which is yes, a little boring, but at least you’ll be able to kick back and watch something on Netflix without worry.

Bullet Journal

Clever Fox Dotted Notebook | $10 | Amazon
Clever Fox Dotted Notebook | $10 | Amazon
Image: Amazon
Advertisement

Clever Fox Dotted Notebook | $10 | Amazon

Bullet journals are great for expanding your thoughts into something tangible and for some people, it can help anxiety by channeling it into creativity. Fill the book with broad strokes, how much you hate not being able to go outside, or even how much you miss your friends. No one but you will see. Literally the world in that journal is your oyster.

Advertisement

Board Games

Throw Throw Burrito | $25 | AmazonCat Face | $25 | AmazonMonopoly (Mario Cart Edition) | $21 | Amazon
Throw Throw Burrito | $25 | AmazonCat Face | $25 | AmazonMonopoly (Mario Cart Edition) | $21 | Amazon
Image: Amazon

Throw Throw Burrito | $25 | Amazon
Cat Face | $25 | Amazon
Monopoly (Mario Kart Edition) | $21 | Amazon

Advertisement

Listen, I’m not a total fan of board games because I get bored (pun not intended) halfway through, but! The best way to chill the fuck out is to get the hell off the internet. If you’re lucky enough to live with people, ask em’ to play a game with you—I’m sure they’d be happy for the distraction.

Advertisement

Essential Oils & Diffuser

Oil Diffuser &amp; Essential Oil Set | $33 | Amazon
Oil Diffuser & Essential Oil Set | $33 | Amazon
Image: Amazon
Advertisement

Oil Diffuser & Essential Oil Set | $33 | Amazon

I’m a massive proponent of aromatherapies. I tend to light a candle every night and it helps me get into a deeper sleep. But recently I’ve been considering a diffuser because it has less of a chance to burn down my house while I’m sleeping. The smells of lavender and cinnamon will spread into your space and put you at ease for however long you want.

Advertisement
Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born, Long Island raised. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Saturday's Best Deals: John Wick, Soft Hoodies, Bloodborne Comics, and More

Sunday's Best Deals: DOOM Eternal Artbook, Romance Novels, Haircut Kits, and More

Bringing You Good Vibes With This May-sturbation Contest From Ella Paradis

Leaf and Clay Think Even You Can Keep These Plants Alive and if You Don't They'll Send You More