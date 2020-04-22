Image : Drew Beamer ( Unsplash

There’s a reason why liquor stores remain an essential business in the age of quarantine: it just isn’t realistic to remain sober while the world is doing what it’s doing at the moment. Times are stressful, and sometimes the only thing to relieve that stress is to have a stiff drink. But, for folks who are just too lazy or just can’t stand to go out to their local store, I’ve gathered five amazing boozy subscription boxes that’ll allow you to expand your alcoholic palette without ever leaving your home. Here are some of my favorite picks:

Image : @reservebarspirits

If you’re looking for a place to buy fancy, top-shelf alcohol for yourself and loved ones, Reserve Bar is definitely the website to check out. You can engrave bottles of champagne, Johnny Walker Blue, or whatever else you want. Not to mention it delivers your picks right to your doorstep, so you and your roommates can start pouring as soon as possible.



Image : @Flaviar_com

What makes Flaviar so cool is not their name, but the ability to taste different kinds of whiskey in order to find the flavor you like (pun intended). Here’s how it works — you pay about $32 a month, and you’ll receive a tasting box that contains three vials of spirits as well as a full-sized bottle of whatever you like. So many options can cure indecision (I hope).



Image : @craftbeerclub

Some people are obsessed with beer. I don’t get it, but I respect everyone’s wrong opinion. Craft Beer Club introduces you to 12 new kinds of beers every month for like $43, which isn’t bad! And if 12 bottles of that fermented goodness is just too much, you can customize how many bottles you want and how often you’d like delivered, easy-peasy. Again, beer isn’t my wave, but the adventure of it all seems exciting.



Image : @winc

Raise your hand if you love wine! As someone who can’t stand beer and doesn’t like hard liquors like vodka and whisky without being out with friends, wine is such a great in-between. Not to mention the versatility! You have your whites, reds, rosés, and champagne. If you’re ready to start your journey, Winc asks you your taste preferences so you can have a couple of your favorites sent to your door every single month until you say stop. Not to mention you get 40% off your first order!!Here’s to being a wine mom at 27!



Image : @americancocktailco

If you like to DIY all of your alcoholic beverages, American Cocktail Club is the way to go. For around $38 a month, you get access to a box with all the things you’ll need to create the best mixed drinks you’ve ever tasted. You even receive the recipe, juices, and the right amount of liquor for four servings of spirits. Basically, with this joint you’ll be leaving quarantine with an ill bartending skill.

