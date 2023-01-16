Zap Those Zits Overnight With the CosRx Pimple Patches

CosRx Master Patch Intensive 90 Patches (Value Pack) | $25 | Amazon

My skin is far from perfect, despite all the stuff my dermatologist has prescribed me over the years. I still get a little cystic bump sometimes, or a string of angry red-and-white dots begging to be popped. My secret weapon? I will never run out of or travel without the CosRx Patches. These newer patches are nearly seamless on the skin, since their edges are very fine. Stick one on overnight (or during the day, who cares), and the hydrocolloid patch will start filling up with ... the stuff inside your pimple . Even if the first try’s not the charm, these patches will keep you from picking—and are infused with tea tree oil to treat the blemish. In a day or two, your zit will be flattened. Seriously. This pack of 90 will sustain you a while; you’ll never want to run out of them.