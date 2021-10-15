Candy Land | $9 | Amazon

So if you clicked the link to leave an angry comment, I hope you realize I was being facetious . Though, I do think Candy Land get a bad rap. Sure, the game does basically railroad you to victory based on the cards you’ve drawn. There is no strategic element whatsoever. The moment the deck is shuffled and you’ve all decided where you are sitting, the winner has already been decided.

However, the secret to Candy Land is that it’s actually a drinking game. Take a Sharpie and write down rules on each of the cards. Things like “T ake two sips,” or “G ive out two sips.” Sure. Those are necessary. But also add chaotic stuff like, “You must speak in an accent for the remainder of the game,” or “You are no longer allowed to make eye contact with anyone. If you do, go back 5 spaces.” Be creative. You’re in for a fun night.

