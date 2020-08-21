Image : Pixabay

Horoscope Pleasure Box | $36 | Ella Paradis | Discount Applied at Checkout

Perhaps you need a gift for your Taurus bestie, or the magnificent Leo in your life, but star sign necklaces are so over and you want to step up your game with a naughty turn on the zodiac-inspired present. Look no further than the Horoscope Pleasure Box.

Advertisement

The Horoscope Pleasure Box retails for $54, but readers of The Inventory can get it for $36. The discount is automatically applied at checkout.

Each gift set includes three items: a gemstone necklace inspired by your sign, a tin of orgasm balm, and a bullet-style finger vibrator. The 10-speed vibrator has a ring that slips over the finger, allowing you to control the bullet and move it around with ease.



Advertisement

The zodiac-inspired necklaces are fitted with stones that will help to channel and magnify energy based on your star sign.

Those fishy Pisces get a necklace made of amethyst for protection, purification, and spirituality.

The Horoscope Pleasure Box retails for $54, but readers of The Inventory can get it for $36. The discount is automatically applied at checkout.

The clitoral balms, which is applied topically to provide a warming sensation that increases the power of your orgasm, come in scents that are matched to each of the four elements of the zodiac—air, earth, fire, and water. Those scents and their corresponding elements and signs are:



Advertisement

Star Anise — air signs (Aquarius, Gemini, Libra)

Vetiver — earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn)

Sandalwood — water signs (Pisces, Cancer, Scorpio)

Spiced ginger — fire signs (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius)

Do you want to try out the balm without all the horoscope-y stuff? Sure, we’ve got you covered! Ella Paradis sells two versions of the Bijoux balms, Clitherapy Sexting Balm and Clitherapy Ghosting Remedy.

Advertisement

The Horoscope Pleasure Box retails for $54, but readers of The Inventory can get it for $36. The discount is automatically applied at checkout.

If sending your friend a sex toy gift box is too much, but you like the idea of finding the sweet spot at the intersection of horniness and an interest in the occult, the Tarot Cards for Lovers might be more your speed. It’s a set of 78 “Sex Fortune Cards” that are based on traditional tarot cards. It’s more of a novelty gift than anything else, but for $10, when you use the 20% discount code Ella Paradis offers exclusively to The Inventory readers (applies at checkout) it’s a fun and inexpensive gift for your spookiest, horniest friend.

