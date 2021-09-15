Poo-Pourri 5-Pack Toilet Spray | $24 | SideDeal



Everybody poops, as we’ve been told, so no one should ever feel bad but alleviating some of the aftermath is not only pleasant for you but super thoughtful if you cohabitate. Poo-Pourri has been on the market for a few years and is an extremely charming solution to a common life issue. Today take 56 % off this delightful selection of Toilet Spray.

There are five 2 ounce bottles in this pack to add some whimsy to the powder room. I got a sample box when they first emerged, and I can say this stuff actually works. This pack has the very popular Cloud Berry, a blend of cloudberry, daisy, and vanilla. And there is Sweet Violet, a blend of blackberry, violet, and honey. You’ll also get one bottle of the Heaven Scent smell. The floral scents are obviously more traditional and among the company’s best-sellers. So if you’re looking to make your potty time more pleasant this summer, you can. Just spray the bowl before you get down to business and never worry again. We actually have one of these upstairs in case either of the dogs has an accident. I can tell you it 100% masks the doggie doo in no time. Poo-Pourri doesn’t discriminate against excrement and works for everyone.

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari in October 2020 and updated with new information on 9/15/2021.


