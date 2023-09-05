You Need a Brand New iPad for $50 Off at Target

We all know it — iPads are excellent for everything from streaming content to drawing to getting work done. But not everyone’s dying to make a purchase at regular Apple prices, right? That’s why we love this deal from Target, which just slashed $50 off the price of 10.9-inch iPads from 2022. When was the last time you saw a sale on a brand-new iPad ? These opportunities don’t come around all that often. But if you take advantage now, you can get one for $400 when you purchase online. (Amazon also has the same one available if you want to comparison shop.)

Apple iPad 10.9-inch Wi-Fi (2022) | $50 off | Target

There’s a lot to love about this tablet. It has 64GB in data storage capacity, 8GB of RAM, front- and rear-facing cameras, and weighs just over a pound. Plus, it was released less than a year ago, so you know the technology w ill serve you well for years. (We also like that it comes in four colors — blue, pink, silver, and yellow.) Check out the deal now and save $50 on a brand-new 2022 iPad at Target.

