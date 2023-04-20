It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Kitchen

You Just Can’t Beat the Price of an $80 Espresso Machine

This Hamilton Beach machine is the price of 16 lattes.

By
Erin O'Brien
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
This Hamilton Beach espresso machine uses a 15 bar pump to extract espresso.
This Hamilton Beach espresso machine uses a 15 bar pump to extract espresso.
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

Sometimes, a good normal machine gets the job done. This Hamilton Beach espresso machine is $80, which I think is the price of about 16 lattes at your local coffee shop, without non-dairy milk. They shouldn’t charge $0.75 for that, in my opinion. It’s not the sexiest espresso machine out there, but it does extract with 15 bars of pressure and can brew two drinks at once.

Watch
Luna Playing
Today's Best Deals: WeMo Switches, Garbage Disposal, Eneloops, and More
April 19, 2016

Hamilton Beach Espresso Machine with Steamer | $80 | 20% Off | Amazon

The simple push-button operations means you don’t have to learn to extract espresso yourself either. And if you’re foaming your own barista-grade oat milk, good for you! This machine has a “no-fuss” milk frother to complete the drink. But for $80, you can be as fussy as you want.

Advertisement