6 Months of Amazon Music Unlimited With Free 6-Month Disney+ Trial | $8/Month | Amazon



We have come a long way from our VHS and cassette tape collections. Just imagine how much it would cost to have all of the movies, tv shows, and music that you have access to with this subscription back in the day. With this Amazon Music subscription, you get Disney+ free for 6 months. I personally believe Disney+ is worth at least $10 a month. All of the content you get on that service is incredible and they frequently release new shows. Not only do you have access to all of your favorite artists, you will now watch Aladdin over and over singing all of the great songs free for 6-months! If you are a Prime member, you get 2 for the price of one right now for only $8 dollars a month. Don’t worry about rewinding your old Disney tapes anymore.