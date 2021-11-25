Atlas Coffee Club Whole Bean 4-Pack | $15 | Amazon

Atlas Coffee Club Whole Bean 8-Pack | $22 | Amazon

Even if you don’t love coffee, it’s an inevitability that someone you know and love does, and for those people, I say get these Atlas Coffee Club sampler packs. Depending on your choice, each pack has 4 or 8 coffees from around the world. Want to grind your own beans? Pick up a whole bean 4-pack or 8-pack for $15 and $22, respectively ! Say you think it’s a ruse that coffee is better when its ground at home; well, you can get coffee grounds in 4-packs or 8-packs as well, friend. Each sample is just a hair under 2 ounces—just enough to taste but not so much that you just have coffee you didn’t like hanging around in the back of your cupboard forever.

Take it from me, a Person Who Loves Coffee: receiving coffee as a gift is one of the most joyous moments you can experience.