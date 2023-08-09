It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Kinja Deals

You Can Learn Windows PowerShell for Just $20 With This Deal

Increase your value at work with six different courses -- perfect for system admins.

By
Elise Caplan
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
The bundle includes *18 hours* of instruction.
The bundle includes *18 hours* of instruction.
Graphic: Elise Caplan

StackSocial has done it again — discounted another great certification bundle that will increase your value at work. This one is devoted to Windows PowerShell, the task automation solution from Microsoft. If you’re a system administrator, or looking to become one, you need this training. And with this deal, you can get it now for $20, or 74% off the original price.

2023 Windows PowerShell Certification Bundle | $20 | StackSocial

As part of the bundle, you’ll get access to six courses with 18 total hours of instruction. The modules include “Essential Tools for Windows System Administrators,” “Active Directory (AD) Management using Windows PowerShell” and “GUI Automation using Python.” And reviewers are big fans. “I feel like this course actually showed us things we would be doing day to day in the workplace,” wrote one. “It’s nice to problem solve since that will probably be a big chunk of the job.” Check out the deal now — $20 for the entire bundle.