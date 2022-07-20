Renewed Dualsense Controller | $60 | Amazon



The PS5 is a console filled with neat tricks, and the controller is equally as tech-intense. It’s a marvel, but it’s no surprise that t he controller’s also very pricey, so it may be a good idea to grab this Renewed Dualsense Controller for $60 to save yourself 13% while you can . The DualSense has haptic feedback galore, adaptive controllers, a built-in microphone, and a 3.5mm jack for headphones too. It’s an excellent controller, and this renewed one is pre-owned, but taken back up to near-new condition by professionals, and also comes with a 90-day refund or replacement guarantee too. If you’re hoping to play some games at home with a friend or family member, this is probably the best way to grab yourself another controller outside of waiting for a random sale.