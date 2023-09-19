You Can Get This Microsoft Laptop for Less Than $450

We love a good laptop deal here at The Inventory — and this one from StackSocial is no exception. They’re offering refurbished Microsoft Surface 3s for 49% off, bringing the price down to just $426. The specs on this laptop are great, but the best part is that you’ll get an affordable device that’s been Factory Remanufactured, meaning it’ll operate exactly like a brand-new laptop. StackSocial notes that many of these laptops were never used — the boxes were opened by mistake or for quality tests. B ut they were rerun down the production line nonetheless, so they should arrive at your home in perfect shape.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5" 8GB 256GB (refurbished) | 49% off | StackSocial

A few extra details: the Surface 3 has a 13.5" PixelSense display and is powered by a 1.2GHz Intel Core i5 quad-core processor. It has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of permanent storage — perfect for all your everyday computing tasks, whether that’s for work, school, or play. Check out the deal now and get a Factory Remanufactured laptop from Microsoft for just $426.