You Can Get This Microsoft Laptop for Less Than $450

We love a good laptop deal here at The Inventory — and this one from StackSocial is no exception. They’re offering refurbished Microsoft Surface 3s for 49% off, bringing the price down to just $426. The specs on this laptop are great, but the best part is that you’ll get an affordable device that’s been Factory Remanufactured, meaning it’ll operate exactly like a brand-new laptop. StackSocial notes that many of these laptops were never used — the boxes were opened by mistake or for quality tests. But they were rerun down the production line nonetheless, so they should arrive at your home in perfect shape.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5" 8GB 256GB (refurbished) | 49% off | StackSocial
A few extra details: the Surface 3 has a 13.5" PixelSense display and is powered by a 1.2GHz Intel Core i5 quad-core processor. It has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of permanent storage — perfect for all your everyday computing tasks, whether that’s for work, school, or play. Check out the deal now and get a Factory Remanufactured laptop from Microsoft for just $426.