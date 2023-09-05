You Can Get a Free Month of Apple Music When You Sign Up Now

Having a great music streaming service is essential today. But what if you’re not totally thrilled with the one you have? Apple’s making it pretty attractive to try out Apple Music by offering new users a free month when they sign up now. All you have to do is visit this link, and you’ll be offered the free month, followed by a membership with a monthly fee of $10.99. If you’re unhappy, you can cancel at any time — and if you like it better, it’s your win.

Apple Music | 1 month free trial, then $10.99 per month | Apple

There are several major music streamers out there vying for your business. But we’ll just say this — in a recent long-form review, Apple Music beat one of its main competitors on the size of its music library, the quality of its sound, and its excellent iCloud Music Library feature. Not too shabby if you ask us. Check out the deal and get a free monthlong trial at Apple Music now.