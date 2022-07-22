$50 IHOP Gift Card | $40 | Amazon



Sometimes a deal sells itself, and if you love IHOP, then this is one of those times. This $50 IHOP Gift Card is only $40 today. That means you can spend $50 in the international house of pancakes to eat all of the glorious breakfast food you could possibly want, but only have to spend $40 on the gift card. It makes for an excellent gift to the IHOP love in your life, or just a good excuse to splurge on food because you know what, you deserve it. This gift card apparently has no expiration date either, which means it could be the perfect Christmas or birthday gift for someone who’s hard to buy for. It’s never too early to be prepared for the people who are hard to buy for in your life.