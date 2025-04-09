A Mother's Day Rose Bouquet For Only $20? Yes Please!

Mother’s Day is fast approaching. If you still aren’t sure what to get your mom for this super important holiday, we’ve got a suggestion. If she loves beautiful flowers, snag this great deal from StackSocial. Right now, for just $20, you can get a bouquet of 24 beautiful long-stem roses handpicked by farmers in a variety of colors. That’s two dozen roses in beautiful colors, the farmers’ choice, for just $20! Under a dollar per rose, and all arranged in a gorgeous bundle that you can give to place in a vase or elsewhere to keep them as pristine as possible.

24 Farmer’s Color Choice Long-Stem Roses | $20 | StackSocial

Note that you will have to pay shipping since the roses will be delivered fresh. You’ll get a digital voucher to redeem over at Rose Farmer’s website, and you can place your order there. StackSocial recommends choosing a delivery date 1-2 days ahead, just in case there’s a delay. Be quick about your order so you can see your mom beaming when those flowers arrive. And no need to thank us. We’re going to be doing the exact same thing. Why not, when you only have to spend $20?