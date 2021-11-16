Weber Propane Grill | $489 | Amazon

Hank Hill himself would nod approvingly with the slightest of smiles at this fall sale! Weber is selling its Spirit II E-310 3-burner Liquid Propane Grill for awful close to 6% off right now as we settle into fall, making it the lowest price we’ve seen since its low of $449 way back in April.

The Spirit II has three burners covering 529 square inches of grill-estate (ha). The cooking grates themselves are cast iron with porcelain enamel, and it’s got handy-dandy utensil hooks on the side so you can save space for pans and plates on the sides. If you must, there is a Natural Gas version, but we all know propane is king! With Thanksgiving coming up, you might as well take advantage and make some of them vittles on this propane puppy so you can hear your family say things like “I never thought of cooking a ham on the grill!” or “Wow! Ribs for Thanksgiving?!” And you can educate them about all the many-splendored wonders of propane, I tell you hwat.