NASA Air Launcher Kit | $52 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



Who doesn’t love space? If you know someone who absolutely adores it though, then this NASA Air Launcher Kit could make for an excellent gift. This kit can launch air rockets up to 250 feet into the sky using compressed air from a bicycle pump, includes three reusable rockets, is easy to set up, and has safety features to make sure the kids don’t fire it at each other.