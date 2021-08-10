Rocketbook Flip | $22 | Amazon



Tired of buying new notebooks every time you want to take notes? Never buy another notebook again with the Rocketbook Flip, which lets you fill up its pages and then turn around and remove every bit of ink: pen, marker, or highlighter — as long as it’s an approved type, of course, like the included Pilot Frixion pen. Get the Rocketbook Flip right now for just $22 at Amazon, which is $10 lower than its normal price. Write up a storm in this top-spiral book, send it all to your favorite digital spot like Slack, OneNote, Evernote, or Dropbox, and then get rid of it all. Now that’s economical — and great for lazy people like me, because digitizing things is great for productivity.