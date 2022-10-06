Amazon Basics All-Season Weighted Blanket (20lb.) | $45 | Amazon

It’s amazing the immediate relief I feel from anxiety when I lay a weighted blanket across my chest and legs. I can’t recommend enough wrapping yourself in a weighted body burrito. This Amazon Basics one has a soft cotton sateen outer layer that keeps you at the perfect temperature so you can even use it on a warm summer day. Right now the 20lb. the queen-sized option is down 30% so you can also say goodbye to any anxiety you have about overspending.