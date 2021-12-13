Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker | $60 | Amazon

I’ll cop to fully understanding the allure devices like the Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: there are times when I’m about to go to bed at night and I realize I’ve forgotten to perform my nightly coffee ritual of grinding the beans, rinsing the reusable filter, refilling the tank, and dumping the fresh grounds into the filter, and in those moments, if I had one of these around, I would absolutely give in and say “screw it, I’ll use the Keurig.” Keurig people: you’re welcome to use that excellent new slogan. Anyway, this K-Mini coffee maker, currently $20 cheaper, is under 5 inches wide, has its own cord storage, and accommodates a travel mug up to 7 inches tall, and has a reservoir capacious enough to hold an entire accidental brew, so you needn’t worry about dumping coffee all over a hotel room table. Adorable and functional! To top it off, you can get Fair Trade, compostable K-Cups these days, so you don’t have to worry about contributing to the K-Cup waste apocalypse! What’ll they think of next, right?