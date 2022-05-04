Cubii Go Seated Under Desk Elliptical Machine | $263 | Amazon

Fitting exercise into your daily life is hard to do. You need to hit the gym, pound the pavement, or do other painful sounding and time-consuming things. It’s not always realistic, which is why the Cubii Go Seated Under Desk Elliptical Machine is so convenient. This little machine can fit wherever your feet will to allow you to burn a few extra calories while you’re doing other things. It’s not going to push you all that hard, but it’s an excellent way to sneak in a bit of extra movement.