Workout Easily at Home With an Adjustable Kettlebell for $110

It sure would be nice to have a full gym in your own home, but let’s face it. Some of us just do not have the space. This kettlebell set is a great way to add a lot of versatility to your workout in a tight space. You can set the kettle bells to weights between 8.5 and 40 lbs. Just set the kettle bell over the plates and place the pin at the level of weight you desire. The handles is high and wide to provide extra space for your palm. You’ll be able to focus on your training without fatigue.

Fiar Adjustable Weights Kettlebell Set | $110 | Amazon

Right now, you can save 39% on this adjustable kettlebell. That brings the price down from $180 to just $110.