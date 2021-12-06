Fitpulse Mini Indoor Trampoline | $85 + Clip Coupon | Amazon



You know what your home gym experience is missing? A trampoline. Specifically, the Fitpulse Mini Indoor Trampoline, which is down to $75 with a coupon at Amazon. It is objectively very funny that a famously dangerous toy for children that only the cool yards have is now considered a trendy fitness item for adults, but specifically when it’s smaller, has no mesh wall guards, and also is used indoors. That said: This particular model is foldable, portable, features interchangeable handles in various colors, and includes resistance bands to amp up your workout routine. There’s even a carrying case included! (I love the idea of walking around with a trampoline slung on your back, yoga mat-style.) For real, though, there are a ton of fitness regimens (also Zoom classes!) (or Instagram suggestions!) (and YouTube videos!) that depend on a mini trampoline like this one to get the job done. Say you’re working out, don’t leave the house, and get to use a trampoline at the same time. It’s flawless. Also, it really is a quick calorie-burning routine that’s good for your core. Like you needed another excuse to buy a teeny trampoline.