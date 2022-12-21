Anker USB C Hub for iPad | $90 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

If you work from home and work from your tablet, likely you have the posture of a goblin—of “goblin mode” fame . An iPad stand can help—and this one from Anker is an impressively multipurpose stand. It turns your tablet into an entire work station with its 8-in-1 design. There’s a USB-C import port , an HDMI port, two USB-A data ports, an Aux port for headphones , and microSD slots. That’s working smarter! You can charge up your iPad using the included USB to USB-C cable and rotate the tablet as you see fit . Plus, the docking station is adjustable so you can use it at different height levels . Good for your workflow —better for your posture. Clip the coupon for $10 off.