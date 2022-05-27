Renpho Smart Exercise Bike | $500 | Amazon

Cardio is an integral part of any good fitness regime, and while it’s not for everyone, there are ways of making it easier to manage. This Renpho Smart Exercise Bike, for example, comes with a free AI Gym app with over 70 different classes to take part in, five different training modes, HD scenic rides, and even riding challenges. This bike works alongside different cycling apps to adjust the resistance on the fly, to let you focus on moving your legs , and trust in the bike to make sure you’re breaking a sweat.